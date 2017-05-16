MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 8, 2017, through May 14, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 30 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 448 DUI arrests compared with 420 during the same period last year, an increase of 6.25 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 12 114 Puna 6 105 Kaʻū 0 4 Kona 10 194 South Kohala 2 25 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 30 448

There have been 526 major accidents so far this year compared with 553 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.88 percent.

To date, there were 12 fatal crashes, resulting in 12 fatalities, compared with 9 fatal crashes, resulting in 10 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a increase of 33.33 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



