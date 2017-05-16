 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of May 8-14, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 8, 2017, through May 14, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 30 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Eight of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 448 DUI arrests compared with 420 during the same period last year, an increase of 6.25 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	0		4	
North Hilo	0		2	
South Hilo	12		114	
Puna    	6		105	
Kaʻū    	0		4	
Kona    	10		194	
South Kohala	2		25	
North Kohala	0		0	
Island Total	30		448

There have been 526 major accidents so far this year compared with 553 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.88 percent.

To date, there were 12 fatal crashes, resulting in 12 fatalities, compared with 9 fatal crashes, resulting in 10 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a increase of 33.33 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


