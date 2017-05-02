 

   

Categorized | News

Partial road closure of Manono Street for infrastructure upgrades Wednesday (May 3)

Posted on May 2, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company crews will be working in the area near the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo this week to upgrade distribution lines and equipment to improve system reliability.

The work will involve a partial road closure of Manono Street between Kamehameha Avenue and Kekuanoa Street on Wednesday, May 3. One lane will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and drive with caution in the construction areas.

Hawai‘i Electric Light regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6095.37  chart+3.76
S&P 5002391.14  chart+2.81
AAPL147.44  chart+0.86
FB152.23  chart-0.23
GOOG914.56  chart+1.99
INTC36.995  chart+0.685
MSFT69.175  chart-0.235
ORCL45.14  chart+0.09
QCOM53.22  chart-0.38
ALEX45.84  chart-0.41
BOH81.8599  chart-0.5401
BRN1.99  chart+0.07
BYD22.475  chart-0.365
CAGU0.35  chart+0.00
CPF31.44  chart-0.35
CYAN3.819  chart+0.000
HA55.50  chart+1.55
HCOM25.77  chart+0.39
HE33.50  chart-0.01
MLP13.90  chart+0.00
MRPI0.0018  chart+0.0001
NNUTU2.07  chart+0.00
PLFF0.0225  chart+0.0000
TBNK31.40  chart+0.10
TSO79.47  chart+0.59
May 2, 2017 / 4:03 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: