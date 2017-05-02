MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light Company crews will be working in the area near the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo this week to upgrade distribution lines and equipment to improve system reliability.

The work will involve a partial road closure of Manono Street between Kamehameha Avenue and Kekuanoa Street on Wednesday, May 3. One lane will be closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and drive with caution in the construction areas.

Hawai‘i Electric Light regrets any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



