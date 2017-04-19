MEDIA RELEASE

The Lions Club of Kona, in partnership with The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Inc. is seeking to enable a 501(c)(3) community service provider wishing to serve the poor and needy citizens of West Hawaii, with a grant amount of $10,000.

As an integral part of this partnership, an additional benefit will be 100 community service hours donated to this, or another, community organization, by the Lions Club of Kona members.

The club is interested in supporting initiatives that address the following social concerns: vision or hearing assistance, prevention of homelessness, ailment or disease prevention, domestic violence awareness and prevention, and mental health support.

Interested parties may direct questions or application inquiries to Jack Vore at 322-9751. Deadline for inquiries is May 15, 2017.

