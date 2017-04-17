MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of April 10, 2017, through April 16, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 367 DUI arrests compared with 318 during the same period last year, an increase of 15.4 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 3 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 3 76 Puna 12 94 Kaʻū 0 4 Kona 7 168 South Kohala 1 20 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 24 367

There have been 386 major accidents so far this year compared with 435 during the same period last year, a decrease of 11.3 percent.

To date, there were 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 8 fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 12.5 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

