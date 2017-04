MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are reminding motorist of the requirement to slow to a prudent speed, or if safe, make a lane change into the adjacent lane of travel when approaching an emergency vehicle with its emergency lights flashing.

An “emergency vehicle” means a police or fire department vehicle, ocean safety vehicle, emergency medical services vehicle, freeway service patrol vehicle, sheriff division vehicle, Hawaiʻi emergency management agency vehicle, county emergency management vehicle, civil defense vehicle, department of transportation harbors division vehicle, department of land and natural resources division of conservation and resources enforcement vehicle, or a tow truck.

A mandatory court appearance is required for violations of Hawaii Revised Statutes §291C-27 – Emergency vehicle stopped for emergencies; duty of approaching vehicle aka “Move Over Law”.

