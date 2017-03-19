 

   

Categorized | Hunting, Sports

‘Go Hunt, Hawaii’ newsletter launched by DLNR

Posted on March 19, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — A new quarterly newsletter for hunters has been launched this month by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW). “Go Hunt Hawai‘i,” is designed to help improve communication between the hunting community, other interested parties and resource managers.

“By publishing a quarterly newsletter and maintaining regular communication we hope to build better relationships with the current and prospective hunting community as well as other community stakeholders” said Dr. Shaya Honarvar, the DOFAW Game Program Coordinator. “This is an important step in increasing awareness and understanding about the State of Hawai’i’s hunting program activities, the services we offer, and our achievements,” Honarvar said.

The public can now stay up to date on hunting-related news, receive announcements and receive the newsletter via email by signing up on the DOFAW website at: dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/fil…

Or go to hawaii.us15.list-manage.com/su…


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5901.00  chart+0.24
S&P 5002378.25  chart-3.13
AAPL139.99  chart-0.70
FB139.84  chart-0.15
GOOG852.12  chart+3.34
INTC35.27  chart+0.13
MSFT64.87  chart+0.23
ORCL45.66  chart-0.07
QCOM57.55  chart-0.80
ALEX44.97  chart+1.05
BOH85.03  chart-0.14
BRN2.10  chart-0.05
BYD20.40  chart+0.19
CAGU0.30  chart+0.00
CPF31.64  chart+0.36
CYAN3.975  chart+0.175
HA49.90  chart+1.70
HCOM23.39  chart-0.35
HE33.30  chart+0.35
MLP11.20  chart+0.30
MRPI0.002  chart+0.000
NNUTU2.25  chart-0.06
PLFF0.0315  chart+0.0000
TBNK32.25  chart+0.93
TSO85.34  chart+0.21
Mar 17, 2017 / 5:15 pm
ad

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: