Police DUI stats for the week of February 27-March 5, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of February 27, 2017, through March 5, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 29 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. One of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 239 DUI arrests compared with 200 during the same period last year, an increase of 19.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	0		1	
North Hilo	0		2	
South Hilo	5		51	
Puna    	8		60	
Kaʻū    	1		2	
Kona    	11		110	
South Kohala	4		13	
North Kohala	0		0	
Island Total	29		239

There have been 230 major accidents so far this year compared with 245 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.1 percent.

So far this year, there have been four fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in four fatalities, compared with three fatal crashes resulting in four fatalities (one of which had multiple deaths) during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 33.3 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


