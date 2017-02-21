MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person whose image was captured on a surveillance camera in connection with a theft investigation.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on February 14, an unknown male entered the victim’s property in the Kalapana Black Sands subdivision and removed power tools, a generator and other household items.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of the person in the photo to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Officer Daniel Tam at 965-2716.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



