Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a reported robbery at a financial institution in Hilo.

At about 9:53 a.m. Wednesday (February 8), South Hilo patrol officers and detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Division responded to a robbery at a bank on the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue. Police determined that a suspect had entered the bank, produced a note demanding money and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one in the bank was physically injured.

At 10:06 a.m., police arrested 24-year-old Toby L. Amuimuia of Hilo on suspicion of second-degree robbery. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Robert Almeida at 961-2386 or robert.almeida@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

