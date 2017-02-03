 

   

Police are searching for a Pahoa girl reported missing

Posted on February 3, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Lehua Muranaka-Walton

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 17-year-old Pāhoa girl who was reported missing.

Lehua Muranaka-Walton was last seen in Pāhoa on September 23.

She is described as Caucasian 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


