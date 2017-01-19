MEDIA RELEASE
Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday (January 18) in connection with suspected gambling activity at a Hilo business.
Acting on numerous complaints from the public, police served a search warrant at a gaming establishment on the 500 block of West Kawailani Street at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers recovered numerous suspected gambling devices and more than $3,900 in cash.
Kapela Mauai, 31, of Hilo was arrested on suspicion of possession of a gambling device and second-degree promotion of gambling.
Dondi Feliciano, 33, of Pāhoa was arrested on suspicion of second-degree promotion of gambling.
Gene Mancia, 56, of Hilo was arrested on suspicion of gambling.
All three were released from custody pending further investigation by the Area I Vice Section.
This establishment was also the location of a similar investigation and search warrant on March 1, 2016. Those cases have been referred to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and are currently being reviewed.
