Police DUI stats for the week of January 9-15, 2017

January 18, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 9, 2017, through January 15, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 33 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. One of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 58 DUI arrests compared with 45 during the same period last year, an increase of 28.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
Hāmākua 	0		0	
North Hilo	0		0	
South Hilo	8		14	
Puna    	8		17	
Kaʻū    	0		0	
Kona    	15		25	
South Kohala	2		2	
North Kohala	0		0	
Island Total	33		58

There have been 56 major accidents so far this year compared with 59 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.1 percent.

So far this year, there have been two fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island, resulting in two fatalities, compared with no fatal crashes during the same period last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.


