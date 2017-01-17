MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii State Judiciary is making more court documents available for online viewing. Circuit and family court criminal case documents filed on January 23, 2017 and thereafter will be available for download and purchase online through eCourt Kokua. This will supplement the current traffic, district court criminal, and appellate cases presently available on eCourt Kokua. Civil case information will continue to be available through Ho’ohiki.

There will be a temporary disruption of service of the information typically available on Ho’ohiki in circuit and family court criminal cases. New filings or updates to circuit and family court criminal cases between January 18, 2017 through January 20, 2017 may not be posted on Ho’ohiki. However, the court record will still be available in paper form at each courthouse. Please call the Communications & Community Relations Office at (808) 539-4909 if you need any additional assistance obtaining copies of court documents.

