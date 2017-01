MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have located a man who is being featured on “Hawaiʻi Island’s Most Wanted” for outstanding warrants.

Michael James Varize was arrested Friday morning (January 13) and charged with violating probation, theft and two counts of contempt of court. The probation violation is a no-bail warrant. Bail on the other offenses totaled $1,500.

He is being held at the Hilo police cellblock pending a court appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon.

