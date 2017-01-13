MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for information about a 51-year-old Volcano man who was reported missing in 2015.

Eddie Seenarine was last seen in the Volcano area on September 30, 2015.

He is described as 5-foot-9, 176 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

