Hilo man charged with first-degree burglary

MEDIA RELEASE

Kai Inman

A Hilo man is police custody in connection with a burglary last year in Hilo.

The burglary on Kapaka Street in Hilo was reported on October 27.

Investigation led to the identity of a suspect, identified as 40-year-old Kai Inman of Hilo.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday (January 11), Inman was arrested in Hilo and taken to the Hilo police cellblock while police from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation.

At 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, he was charged with first-degree burglary. His bail was set at $25,000. He remained at the cellblock pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Friday (January 13).


