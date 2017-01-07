MEDIA RELEASE

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii – Individuals in surrounding communities may notice an increase in noise due to military aircraft training, here, Jan. 7-9 and Jan. 14-17.

These dates are subject to change as the aircraft training is contingent on weather conditions.

We appreciate the community’s understanding and continued support of local service members and their families. Training is how the military ensures the nation’s service members are ready to accomplish their missions and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Office at (808) 969-2411 or email eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil. The Public Affairs Office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

