MEDIA RELEASE

A man arrested Tuesday (January 3) in connection with reported gun incident in Hilo has been released from police custody pending further investigation.

After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, detectives released 35-year-old John Lewis Kahana IV of Hilo at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday (January 4).

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section are continuing the investigation.

At 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report that a man in a White 2011 GMC pickup truck pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a 66-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman in a gray Isuzu Trooper sports-utility vehicle while both vehicles were traveling south on Kanoelehua Avenue at the intersection of Kekūanāoʻa Street.

Police continue to ask anyone who witnessed the encounter to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Kayne Kelii at 961-2378 or kayne.kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

