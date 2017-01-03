 

   

New one-time firearm registration fee in effect

Posted on January 3, 2017. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Because of a new state law, a new one-time fee is required for anyone who registers a firearm.

Effective January 1, 2017, all firearms permit applicants (including prior firearms applicants, out-of-state firearms applicants, and law enforcement officers with personal firearms), will be assessed a $42 one-time fee. No fee will be charged for subsequent permits to acquire a firearm, but even those who previously paid a fingerprint fee prior to January 1, 2017, will be assessed the $42 fee for the first registration after January 1, 2017. Payment must be made by Money Order or Cashier’s Check only, payable to Hawaiʻi Criminal Justice Data Center.

The new fee is required by a state law that went into effect at the beginning of the year.

For more information about how to register a firearm, please visit the Firearm Registration page at hawaiipolice.com under the “Services” tab.


