Fire destroys two-story home in Keauhou Tuesday (Dec 20)

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 12:03 p.m. alarm Tuesday (Dec 20) to 78-127 Holua Road in the Keauhou area of Kona for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a two-story wooden home engulfed in flames. The roof collapsed during firefighting efforts making it difficult to put out the blaze. Firefighters had the fire under control by 12:37 p.m. and it was reported to be out at 1:07 p.m.

Two people in the home at the time of the fire were able to escape unharmed.

The home was destroyed with an estimate of the loss to be $697,000. There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.


