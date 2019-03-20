MEDIA RELEASE

WAIKOLOA, Hawai‘i Island—Waikoloa Lions Club invites all golfers to bring a friend and join in their Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 27 at Waikoloa Golf Course. A two-person scramble, the tournament begins with registration at 7 a.m. and first tee off at 8 a.m. Mulligans are optional.

Lunch will follow, with prizes for top finishers and an exciting silent auction. Entry fee is $110 per player, including greens fees, cart, lunch and prizes. Mulligans are optional.

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Waikoloa Lions Club, part of a 100-year-old organization with over 1.4 million members worldwide. The Lions have dedicated themselves to a mission of global service in five areas of need: diabetes, vision, hunger, the environment and childhood cancer.

For more information, and to register in advance, call Lion Wes Kimura at 808-938-1279, or email westkimura@yahoo.com.

