MEDIA RELEASE

The green waste site at Keʻei Transfer Station will be closed from Friday, March 22, 2019, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Keʻei green waste site closure is due to reaching the maximum storage capacity allowed by the State Department of Health. The public can take their green waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station Facility in Kona, which is open for green waste seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

Please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.orgwebsite for future closure information and locations, or call our Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 961-8270.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

