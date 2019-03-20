MEDIA RELEASE

Public Information Meeting and Open House for Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the Proposed Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant R-1 Upgrade Project

Meeting Date: Monday, March 25, 2019

Meeting Time:

Open House 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Informational Meeting 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location:

West Hawaiʻi Civic Center

Community Meeting Hale (Building G)

74-677 Kealakehe Parkway

Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740

The County of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Environmental Management has issued a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant R-1 Upgrade Project (Project). The purpose of the Project is to construct improvements to the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) to produce R-1 standard water suitable for reuse and an underground transmission pipeline system to deliver recycled water to users. In addition, treated wastewater in excess of reuse demand will be further purified through onsite subsurface flow constructed wetlands and then be conveyed to an offsite soil aquifer treatment (SAT) facility for even further treatment and disposal.

The DEIS was published in The Environmental Notice by the Hawaiʻi State Office of Environmental Quality Control on February 23, 2019. The DEIS is available for public review and comment, and can be found at the following link: Kealakehe-WWTP-R1-Upgrade.pdf

Written comments on the DEIS may be submitted during the 45-day comment period, from February 23 through April 9, 2019. Comments must be postmarked or received by email by April 9, 2019. Written comments, via letter or email, should be sent to:

Wilson Okamoto Corporation

1907 S. Beretania St., Suite 400

Honolulu, HI 96826

Email:ematsukawa@wilsonkoamoto.com

In addition, the second part of the meeting will address Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended (2006). It will involve consultation with Native Hawaiian Organizations and the Native Hawaiian descendants with ancestral lineal or cultural ties to, cultural knowledge or concerns for, and cultural religious attachment to, the proposed project area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

