MEDIA RELEASE
Public Information Meeting and Open House for Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the Proposed Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant R-1 Upgrade Project
Meeting Date: Monday, March 25, 2019
Meeting Time:
- Open House 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Informational Meeting 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location:
West Hawaiʻi Civic Center
Community Meeting Hale (Building G)
74-677 Kealakehe Parkway
Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740
The County of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Environmental Management has issued a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant R-1 Upgrade Project (Project). The purpose of the Project is to construct improvements to the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) to produce R-1 standard water suitable for reuse and an underground transmission pipeline system to deliver recycled water to users. In addition, treated wastewater in excess of reuse demand will be further purified through onsite subsurface flow constructed wetlands and then be conveyed to an offsite soil aquifer treatment (SAT) facility for even further treatment and disposal.
Written comments on the DEIS may be submitted during the 45-day comment period, from February 23 through April 9, 2019. Comments must be postmarked or received by email by April 9, 2019. Written comments, via letter or email, should be sent to:
Wilson Okamoto Corporation
1907 S. Beretania St., Suite 400
Honolulu, HI 96826
Email:ematsukawa@wilsonkoamoto.com
In addition, the second part of the meeting will address Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended (2006). It will involve consultation with Native Hawaiian Organizations and the Native Hawaiian descendants with ancestral lineal or cultural ties to, cultural knowledge or concerns for, and cultural religious attachment to, the proposed project area.
