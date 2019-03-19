MEDIA RELEASE

Ryan Frederick Davis

A 35-year-old Puna man was taken into custody this morning, suspected in the Fern Acres shooting death of a 38-year-old Puna man early Monday morning, (March 18).

At 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, (March 19), detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section and Special Enforcement Unit located 35- year-old Ryan Frederick Davis on Plumeria Street in Fern Acres and arrested him without incident for second-degree murder. Davis is being held in the police cellblock while detectives continue to investigate.

The investigation stems from the shooting death of 38-year-old Joshua John Santos of Puna, who died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2385 or email Kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

