During the week of March 11, 2019, through March 17, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested twenty-five, (25), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 267 DUI arrests compared with 228 during the same period last year, an increase of 17.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 1 2 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 11 67 Puna 5 51 Kaʻū 1 6 Kona 6 110 South Kohala 1 28 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 25 267

There have been 205 major accidents so far this year compared with 265 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22.6 percent.

To date, there were 3 fatal crashes, resulting in 3 fatalities, compared with 6 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 50 percent for fatal crashes and 57.1 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

