MEDIA RELEASE

Maya Nieves

Hawaii Island Police are looking for Maya Nieves, a 17-year-old girl, described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on left inner wrist.

Nieves takes medication and her health and safety are concerning for police. She was last seen on Railroad Avenue in Hilo, wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and black combat boots.

If seen call Officer Danton Zimmerman of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

