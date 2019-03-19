MEDIA RELEASE

Kona Patrol Officers responded to the intersection of Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway and Four Seasons Resort earlier today, Tuesday, (March 19), for a reported traffic collision involving three vehicles.

Officers on scene determined that a Jeep SUV driven by Phillip Sloniker of Washington executed a left turn from the entrance of the resort onto the highway and was struck by a semi-truck/trailer heading southbound. The semi-truck trailer, driven by Clyde Ono of Kamuela jackknifed and struck a third vehicle, driven by Diane Ramsey. Both Ono and Ramsey were transported to West Hawaiʻi Community Health Center. Sloniker was transported to Kona Community Hospital, while his passenger Emily Hicks was also transported to West Hawaiʻi Community Health Center.

Based on the initial investigation, there appears to be no indication of alcohol or gross negligence.

The investigation continues.

