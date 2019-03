MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii County Mass Transit Agency will be holding a brainstorming session for mass transit needs in Puna.

Monday, March 25, 2019

Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility

5:30 to 7:30 PM

Sponsored by the County of Hawai‘i, Mass Transit Agency.

For further information, call Jo-Anna at (808) 277-7631

