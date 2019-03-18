Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message



This is a Civil Defense message for 7 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019.

The National Weather Service continues the High Surf Warning for north facing shores of Hawaii Island through today.

A High Surf Warning means large breaking surf, significant shore-break, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Due to the Warning, the following are issued:

Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beach front areas.

Fisherman should pay close attention to the surf.

CLosures of roads and beaches may occur at any time.

Bay Front Highway remains closed at this time.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.



Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.



Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

