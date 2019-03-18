MEDIA RELEASE

PHOTO (L-R): General Manager Connie Koi (Punalu‘u Bake Shop), President Sharon Suzuki (Maui County and Hawai‘i Island Utilities), Gary Miller (Big Island Electric Vehicle Association), Paula Miller (BIEVA), Sen. Russell Ruderman, Emily Ebert (BIEVA), Thomas Kraft (BIEVA), Karen Chaves (Isemoto Contracting Co.), Hawai‘i County Council Chairman Aaron Chung.

HILO, Mar. 18, 2019 – Hawai‘i Electric Light has installed a new utility-owned and operated electric vehicle DC fast charger at Punalu‘u Bake Shop in Na‘alehu. The unit is Hawai‘i Electric Light’s fifth fast charger. Other utility-owned units are located at the company’s offices in Hilo and Kona, KTA Super Stores in Waimea Center, and The Shops at Mauna Lani.

“At the Hawaiian Electric Companies, one of our goals is to provide customers with more services and options. The DC Fast Charger is part of our effort to build the infrastructure to support electric vehicle adoption and lead the clean energy transportation revolution,” said Sharon Suzuki, president, Maui County and Hawai‘i Island Utilities.

“Fast chargers encourage clean transportation and help us integrate more renewable energy so we can reach our statewide goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2045,” Suzuki said. “We’re proud to partner with Punalu‘u Bake Shop to bring the first fast charger to serve the south Hawai‘i community.”

Hawai‘i Electric Light operates the equipment at no cost to the host for installation, maintenance or electricity. Hosts must be willing to provide the requested space and minimal assistance for operation.

“We are pleased to have been selected as the new EV site in the district of Ka‘u,” said Connie Koi, general manager, Punalu‘u Bake Shop. “Located in such a remote area, we can understand the need of having a charger easily accessible for nearby residents. Hopefully, this availability will encourage more people in Ka‘u to switch over to save and to preserve our environment.”

A DC fast charger is a Level 3 charger that can recharge a near-depleted EV battery to 80 percent capacity in about 30 minutes, and even less time for shorter recharges. The charger has a CHAdeMO connection (used mostly by Nissan Leaf, Mitsubishi i-MiEV and Kia Soul EV) and a CCS connection (used by the BMW i3). The unit is available during the bakery’s business hours. Rates range from $0.51 to $0.53 per kilowatt-hour depending on time of use and payment can be made with a major credit card or a Greenlots subscription.

To become a DC Fast Charger host site, call 808-969-0358 or contact the company by mail at Hawai‘i Electric Light (GoEV), Engineering Department, P.O. Box 1027, Hilo, HI 96721. Detailed information on electric vehicles also is available at www.hawaiielectriclight.com/go….

