MEDIA RELEASE

Ken Jackson with the Westin Hapuna at Taste of the Hawaiian Range.

WAIMEA, HAWAI‘I ISLAND—The all-day Taste of the Hawaiian Range is Saturday, Sept. 7 at Mana Christian ‘Ohana (Old Kahilu Town Hall) and the adjacent YMCA Minuke Ole Park in Waimea.

The 2019 Taste will gain offer daytime agricultural-themed activities before culminating with an evening tasting event showcasing locally produced food.

Outdoor fun is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YMCA Minuke Ole Park behind Parker Ranch Center. Geared for families, the Taste Agriculture Festival includes educational exhibits under the big top and vendors offering products using locally sourced plants and animals. Attendees can view livestock animals provided by 4-H; horseback rides will be available for a nominal fee.

Youth can visit the free Keiki Farm Hands tent sponsored by the Hawaii Farm Bureau. Children can pedal their own kid-sized tractor, use tiny farm tools, plant a seed to take home and grow, plus “milk” a hand-painted replica of a Holstein cow. In addition, there will be a display of live chicks and thrivingvegetable plants.

Admission to the daytime agriculture festival is free as well as the annual Cooking Pastured-Raised Beef 101 demonstration with sampling from 2:30-4 p.m. in the classrooms behind the Old Kahilu Town Hall.

The ticketed Taste gala is 5:30-7:30 p.m. inside and out of the Old Kahilu Town Hall. Enjoy local, pasture-raised meats and produce prepared by Hawai‘i Island chefs and culinary students for $50 presale and $60 at the door.

Tickets go on sale July 1 both online and at Parker Ranch Store, www.TasteoftheHawaiianRange.co….

Mana Christian ‘Ohana (Old Kahilu Town Hall) is located behind Parker Ranch Center at 67-1182 Lindsey Road. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or a modification of policies and procedures to participate in this event should contact Gina at 808-322-4892 no later than August 7, 2019.

For more information, visit www.TasteoftheHawaiianRange.co…or contact Gina, 808-322-4892. Stay connected via Facebook at TasteoftheHawaiianRange and at @TasteHI on Twitter and Instagram.

Taste of the Hawaiian Range and Agriculture Festivalprovides a venue for sustainable agricultural education, plus encouragement and support of locally produced ag products. The quality and growth of this event are rooted in business participation, sponsorship and in-kind donations. Volunteers and sponsors are welcomed; contact Dr. Russell Nagata at rtnagata@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.TasteoftheHawaiianRange.co….

