Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message



This is a Civil Defense message for 7 a.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north facing shores of Hawaii Island through Monday evening. The swell will build today and is expected to peak on Monday. The most dangerous time along the coast is during periods of high tide forecast to occur around 1:30 a.m. Monday (March 18).

A High Surf Warning means large breaking surf, significant shore-break, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Due to the Warning, the following are issued:

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the north facing shores of Hawaii Island from Upolu Point to Cape Kumukahi are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beach front areas.

Fishermen should pay close attention to the surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property by early this afternoon.

Closures of roads and beaches may occur at any time.

There are no closures at this time.

Your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency will continue to monitor conditions and inform you of any unsafe conditions associated with the High Surf Warning.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.



Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.



Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

