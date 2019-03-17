MEDIA RELEASE





Learn to secure your financial future at a free workshops in Kona and Hilo sponsored by AARP Hawai‘i on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24, 2019.

AARP volunteer Ed Hickey will talk about how to get on and stay on the path to financial resilience.

The workshop in Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23 and runs until noon. To register call 1-877-926-8300 or visitaarp.cvent.com/Hifuture3-23

The workshop in Hilo is on Sunday, March 24 at the Hawaii County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 1055 Kino‘ole Street and runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To register call 1-877-926-8300 or visit aarp.cvent.com/Hifuture3-24.

Topics presented at the workshops include:

>> Secure Your Financial Future: Review the different ways to save, invest and manage your money. An important part of securing your future includes figuring out how much money you’ll need to live a comfortable and healthy lifestyle as you grow older.

>> How to Maximize Your Social Security: The decision on when to claim Social Security depends on your circumstances. However, people who claim the retirement benefit at age 62, will likely get 76 percent less money than if you wait to claim Social Security at age 70.

>> Introduction toMedicare: Medicare can be a happy birthday present when you turn 65. But you need to take the time to understand the different parts of the program and what they provide.

Both workshops are free and you don’t have to be an AARP member to attend. There’s no age limit or minimum. People in their 20s or 30s will benefit from the workshop as much as older attendees within 10 years of retirement.

No personal financial advice will be given and no products or services promoted or sold. The workshop is just about helping you plan for your future.

