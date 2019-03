MEDIA RELEASE

The used motor oil collection site at South Point U-Cart is temporarily closed March 12, 2019 – May 15, 2019, due to ongoing issues with the used motor oil containment unit being contaminated with water, rubbish and other unacceptable materials. As a reminder to the public below is a list of acceptable materials:

used motor oil

gear oil

shock oil

hydraulic oil

transmission oil

diesel

