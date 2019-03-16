Hawaii County Civil Defense audio message

This is a Civil Defense message for 6:45 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north facing shores of Hawaii Island beginning midnight tonight through Monday evening.

A High Surf Warning means large breaking surf, significant shore-break, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Due to the Warning, the following are issued:

All persons camping or fishing on the north facing shores of Hawaii Island should pay attention to surf conditions throughout the night. High Surf is expected to arrive in the early morning hours

Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beach front areas.

Your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency will monitor conditions through the weekend and inform you of any unsafe conditions associated with the High Surf Warning.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.



Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.



Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

