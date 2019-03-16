MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.

All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190) —

1) KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between Mile Markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Ninole Loop Road on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for paving and construction of temporary bridges.

2)KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 48 and 49 in Pahala on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.



3) NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 29 to 31 on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1)HAMAKUA

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 40 and 43 on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

2)HAMAKUA

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 39 to 41 at Paauilo on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoulder work.

3) NORTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 26 and 27 at Laupahoehoe Gulch on Monday, March 18, through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 26.5 in Kapaauon Monday, March 18,through Friday, March 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

