MEDIA RELEASE
ASTRONOMY TALK – One of the greatest accomplishments in recent astrophysics is the creation of a model for the history of the universe. The newborn universe was a dark place until the very first galaxies lit it up. Travel at the speed of light to journey back in time and experience how astronomers use the Keck telescopes to study the first galaxies. You’ll witness how they formed in the universe, ending the cosmic dark ages and shedding light about the origin of the galaxy we live in.
Marusa Bradac, University of California, Davis Associate Physics Professor.
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 doors open at 6:30 p.m., talk starts at 7 p.m.
Free and Open to the Public
Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 7 p.m.
Hawaii Preparatory Academy
Gates Performing Arts Center
65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road
Kamuela, HI 96743
DIRECTIONS
Please use HPA’s main gate, the Visitors Entrance, not the Service Entrance; see campus MAP
