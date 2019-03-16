MEDIA RELEASE

Marusa Bradac, University of California, Davis Associate Physics Professor.



ASTRONOMY TALK – One of the greatest accomplishments in recent astrophysics is the creation of a model for the history of the universe. The newborn universe was a dark place until the very first galaxies lit it up. Travel at the speed of light to journey back in time and experience how astronomers use the Keck telescopes to study the first galaxies. You’ll witness how they formed in the universe, ending the cosmic dark ages and shedding light about the origin of the galaxy we live in.

Wednesday, April 3, 2019 doors open at 6:30 p.m., talk starts at 7 p.m.

Free and Open to the Public

Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 7 p.m.

Hawaii Preparatory Academy

Gates Performing Arts Center

65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road

Kamuela, HI 96743

DIRECTIONS

Please use HPA’s main gate, the Visitors Entrance, not the Service Entrance; see campus MAP

