(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

Thermal camera time-lapse movie at Mile Marker 14.5 on Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) March 7-14, 2019. Images courtesy HDOT

Time-lapse panorama of the Kīlauea Caldera Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. March 7-14, 2019. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

Kīlauea is not erupting. Rates of seismicity, deformation, and gas release have not changed significantly over the past week.

Deformation signals are consistent with refilling of Kīlauea Volcano’s deep East Rift Zone (ERZ) magma reservoir. Sulfur dioxide emission rates on the ERZ and at Kīlauea’s summit remain low.



Hazards still exist at the lower ERZ and summit of Kīlauea. Residents and visitors near the 2018 fissures, lava flows, and summit collapse area should heed Hawai‘i County Civil Defense and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park closures and warnings. HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for any sign of increased activity.



The USGS Volcano Alert level for Mauna Loa remains at NORMAL.

Island-wide, there was one earthquake with 3 or more felt reports during the past week. On March 13, 2019 at 12:55 a.m. HST, a magnitude-5.5 earthquake occurred 12 km (7 mi) SSE of Volcano at 7 km (4 mi) depth. For more information on this event, see the link below:

* earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquake…

FOR MORE INFORMATION Please visit the HVO website (hvo.wr.usgs.gov) for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea daily eruption updates and other volcano status reports, current volcano photos, recent earthquakes, and more; call (808) 967-8862 for a recorded Kīlauea summary update; email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.

