MEDIA RELEASE

Harvey Damo Sr.

Police have charged a 58-year-old Keaʻau man for drug and firearms offenses after executing a search warrant at a residence in Keaʻau.

After conferring with prosecutors, Harvey Damo Sr. was charged with first-degree commercial promotion of marijuana, prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia, first-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, and two counts of ownership or possession, (of a firearm), prohibited.

Yesterday, (March 14), officers and detectives from the Area I Vice Section and the Area I Special Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located in 9 ½ mile camp in Keaʻau and discovered an indoor growing and cultivation operation. Damo Sr. was arrested at the residence.

Officers recovered 240 marijuana plants ranging from seedlings to four feet tall, over 960 grams of dried and processed marijuana, just over 1.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a loaded rifle, and ammunition.

Damo Sr. has a prior felony conviction which prohibits him from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Damo’s bail was set at $130,000 and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance yesterday afternoon, (March 14).

