MEDIA RELEASE

Benjamin Wiser

The Hawaii Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Missing Person. Benjamin Wiser, 16-years-old, 5-feet 7 inches tall, 110 pounds, hazel eyes, short blonde hair, freckles was last seen wearing jeans, a floral cap, and a grey backpack.



He was last seen in the Pahoa area Thursday (March 14) at about 3:30 p.m.



Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

