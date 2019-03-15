MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii County Civil Defense weather statement



This is a Civil Defense message for 3:30 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019

The National Weather Service is tracking a large ocean swell that is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon and continue through Monday. Warning level surf is expected Sunday afternoon on North facing shores of Hawaii Island.

As a precaution, the following are issued:

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property by Sunday afternoon.

Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.

Your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency will monitor conditions through the weekend and inform you of any unsafe conditions associated with this event.

Thank you for listening and have a safe weekend.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.



Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.



Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

