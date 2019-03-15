 

   

Categorized | News

Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium to close temporarily for long-awaited upgrades

March 15, 2019

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii National Park, HI – The auditorium in Kīlauea Visitor Center will close temporarily from April 8 through April 15 for system upgrades. The visitor center will remain open, but park films normally shown in the auditorium will not be shown during this time. 

Long-needed improvements to the auditorium include a new sound system, a bulb-less projector, a new screen with a 16- x 9-foot surface ratio, new lighting, and a new computer controller interface for multimedia presentations. 

The work will be supervised by the National Park Service and is funded by park entrance fee revenue.


