By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/ rescue responded to a 6:27 p.m. alarm Thursday (March 14) near 16-1590 37th Avenue in Puna for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke rising from the lot with small explosions heard. Firefighters found multiple small, unpermitted structures, abandoned vehicles, appliances, roofing material, scrap metal and animal pens on the lot.

Access to the fire was difficult for crews due to the amount of scrap metal in the lot. All of the structures were destroyed by the fire.

Police on scene reported that the resident said she was using a propane torch to exterminate ants and may have accidentaly set pallets on fire. There were no injuries reported in the blaze and after getting the fire under control at 9 p.m. firefighters remained on scene to monitor any flare-ups from hotspots.

