MEDIA RELEASE

Each year, St. Patrick’s Day – March 17 – is celebrated with city parades, funny leprechaun hats, and plenty o’ green beer. Unfortunately, it often ends with risky drunk drivers taking to the streets when the parties end. In 2018, 14 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Drunk driving accounts for nearly one-third of vehicle-related fatalities in the United States.

The Hawai’i Police Department will be conducting DUI checkpoints and officers will be patrolling islandwide this weekend. Don’t just rely on luck, have a plan. If you drink, don’t drive. Designate someone to be a sober driver. If you have a friend or family member who’s been drinking, make sure they don’t drive. If you see drunk drivers on the roadway, don’t hesitate to call the dispatch center at (808) 935-3311. Let’s all make sure everyone gets home safely.

