MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a 20-year-old Ka‘ū man who was reported missing.

Matt Albius

Matt Albius, of an Ocean View address, is described as being 5-feet-10-inches, 180 pounds having a medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in Hilo on (January 29)

.Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Michael Sailer, of the Ka‘ū Patrol Division at (808) 939-2520.

