MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an escapee from the Hale Nani Correctional Facility.

On (March 1), at about 3:15 p.m., 36-year-old Larry Kamalii was seen escaping from the facility. Patrol officers and detectives responded to the area to search for Kamalii, who remains at-large.

Kamalii is described as, 5-feet-7-inches, about 200 pounds, a tan complexion, brown eyes, and short brown hair.

There have been recent reports of Kamalii being seen in the Mountain View area and he is also known to frequent the South Hilo and Puna districts.

Kamalii is serving time for drug and firearm offenses and is considered dangerous. If Kamalii is seen, do not approach and instead call the police.

Anyone who sees Kamalii or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Grant Todd at (808) 961-2381 or the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

