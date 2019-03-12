MEDIA RELEASE

A note from Police Chief Paul K. Ferreira:

In keeping with our department’s Vision Statement that: The Hawaiʻi Police Department is committed to providing the highest quality of police service and forming partnerships with the community to achieve public satisfaction making the Big Island a safe place to live, visit, and conduct business. We are again asking members of the public to participate in an anonymous Community Satisfaction Survey for the Hawai’i Police Department during the month of April that will be available on our department’s website. (www.hawaiipolice.com). Survey dates are Monday, April 1, 2019 to Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Knowing that our department’s effectiveness is ultimately determined by the confidence and cooperation of the community we serve, the survey includes both multiple-choice questions and an opportunity to make individual comments that will aid us in determining the Police Department’s strengths and weaknesses.

By comparing the results of this year’s survey with the results of past surveys, the department can gauge where it has improved and where it needs further improvement.