MEDIA RELEASE

Name of product:

Lithium-ion batteries for HP commercial notebook computers and mobile workstations

Hazard:

The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:

Replace

Recall date:

March 12, 2019

Units:

About 78,500 (In addition 50,000 were previously recalled in the U.S. in January 2018.)

Consumer Contact:

HP toll-free at 866-671-7362 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram20… or www.hp.com and click “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall expansion involves lithium-ion batteries for HP commercial notebook computers and mobile workstations were sold to businesses and other organizations. The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series, 4xx G4 series), HPx360 (310 G2), HP Pavilion x360 11inch Notebook PC, HP 11 Notebook PC, HP ZBook (17 G3, and Studio G3) mobile workstations. The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation, HP ProBook 4xx G5 series, HP ENVY 15, HP Mobile Thin Clients (mt21, mt22, and mt31), or for any of the products listed above.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram20… to see if their battery is included in the recall and for instructions on how to enable “Battery Safety Mode” if their battery is included in the recall. The website provides consumers instructions on how to initiate the validation utility to check their battery and what to download if their battery is included in the recall. These batteries are not customer-replaceable. HP will provide free battery replacement services by an authorized technician.

Incidents/Injuries:

HP has received eight new reports of battery packs in the U.S. overheating, melting, or charring, including one report of minor injury and two reports of property damage totaling $1,100.

Sold At:

HP and authorized dealers nationwide and online at www.hp.com. The batteries were shipped in notebook computers and mobile workstations sold from December 2015 through April 2018 for between $300 and $4,000 and were also sold separately between December 2015 and December 2018 for between $50 and $90.

Importer(s):

HP Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif.

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

19-079

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Report an incident involving this product

To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC’s free e-mail newsletters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

