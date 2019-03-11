 

   

Categorized | News

Police DUI stats for the week of March 4-10, 2019

Posted on March 11, 2019. Tags: ,

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 4, 2019, through March 10, 2019,  Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested thirty-six, (36), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 242 DUI arrests compared with 207 during the same period last year, an increase of 16.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District Weekly Total  Year to Date
Hāmākua 1 1
North Hilo 0 3
South Hilo 10 56
Puna 6 46
Ka‘ū 0 5
Kona 15 104
South Kohala 4 27
North Kohala 0 0
Island Total 36 242

There have been 184 major accidents so far this year compared with 235 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.7 percent.

To date, there were two fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with four fatal crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 50 percent for fatal crashes and 60 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: