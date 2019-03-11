MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of March 4, 2019, through March 10, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested thirty-six, (36), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 242 DUI arrests compared with 207 during the same period last year, an increase of 16.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 1 1 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 10 56 Puna 6 46 Ka‘ū 0 5 Kona 15 104 South Kohala 4 27 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 36 242

There have been 184 major accidents so far this year compared with 235 during the same period last year, a decrease of 21.7 percent.

To date, there were two fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities, compared with four fatal crashes, resulting in 5 fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 50 percent for fatal crashes and 60 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

