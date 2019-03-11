By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 6:37 a.m. alarm to 15-2774 Aholehole Street in Puna for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived and was told by a resident that his roommate had barricaded himself in the bathroom and started a fire in it. Crews found the windowless bathroom with the door locked, blocked with things inside, and warm to the touch. Firefighters removed the door from the hinge side and found a pile of clothes and linen smoldering in the smoke-filled bathroom which burst into flames once fresh air was let in.

The fire was extinguished, the bathroom was cleared of the burnt door and contents. Rescuers also found a man in his 60s in the room and medics determined he was dead. The scene was turned over the police for investigation.

